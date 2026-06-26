Terming Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s explanation over the controversial video issue as baseless, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has accused him of fabricating yet another story to evade punishment from the Akal Takht.

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Soon after the CM claimed his innocence in the controversy, the Akali Dal accused Mann of resorting to forgery by cloning the account of his old associate Jagman Samra and posting a fake video to give himself a clean chit.

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Addressing a press conference here, senior SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana showed the original TikTok account of Jagman Samra as well as a cloned account, which contained the fake video of Samra with a mask of Mann in his hand.

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“First, Mann said the video in which he has committed blasphemous acts against the Guru Sahiban was generated by artificial intelligence. When this was disproved by the reports from the top laboratories in the country, the Mann started claiming that the video was not a product of artificial intelligence, but the person in the video was not him,” said Romana.

Asking why Mann had not got the video examined from the CFSL, Chandigarh, and why he had sent a team of police officers to procure a “fake” favourable report from Gurugram, the SAD leader said, “When the Gurugram police busted the racket involved in procuring fabricated forensic reports, Mann introduced a new theory which seeks to mislead people.”

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Senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said Mann had committed a self-goal by changing his version on the video. Demanding action against police officials, he said once a case was registered against them, the entire conspiracy would be exposed.