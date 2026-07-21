Yet another Punjabi man figures in FBI wanted list for drug trafficking

Three days after the arrest of gangster Nitish Kaushal, a 32-year-old man from Punjab has been placed on the FBI’s most wanted list. Harmanveer Singh is wanted for his alleged role in a transnational criminal organisation that is accused of trafficking controlled substances across North America.

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According to investigators, Singh is linked to The Ravinder Dhanda Organized Crime Group, based in Vancouver, Canada. The group allegedly smuggled bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking networks operating in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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On June 23, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles. He faces charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to export controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, reads the statement issued by FBI.

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The FBI Most Wanted list highlights fugitives considered dangerous or involved in serious crimes such as murder, drug trafficking, extortion, and organised crime. Being placed on this list means Singh is a priority target for law enforcement worldwide.

The group Singh is operating for is based in Vancouver, Canada, and has been linked to smuggling large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

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Investigations revealed Dhanda’s network used confidential informants and undercover operations to track shipments. Between 2023 and 2024, over 948-pound cocaine was trafficked across borders.

The RCMP and FBI jointly targeted Dhanda, Bishnoi, and Bhagwanpuria gangs under Operation Hard Ball, dismantling leadership structures and arresting multiple members since June 23.