Yoga classes for MBBS students from June 12

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 22

The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently asked medical colleges to initiate immediate action to introduce yoga training programme in MBBS curriculum for the current batch.

A new competency-based medical education for MBBS curriculum has been implemented by the NMC from this academic session. Under this, yoga training has been introduced during the foundation course for maximum of one hour every day for a period of 10 days. Beginning from June 12 every year, the training will culminate on June 21, International Yoga Day, in all medical colleges.

In order to maintain symmetry in yoga programme at all medical colleges, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, under the Ministry of Ayush, has developed a common yoga protocol, said Shambhu Sharan Kumar, NMC Deputy Secretary.

On April 1, the NMC had issued orders to replace Hippocratic Oath with Maharishi Charak Shapath, to pledge MBBS students’ allegiance to the profession and their duty towards their patients.

