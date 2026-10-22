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Home / Punjab / Yograj Singh undergoes successful heart surgery in Sydney, says 'lion is fit and fine'

Yograj Singh undergoes successful heart surgery in Sydney, says 'lion is fit and fine'

Yuvraj Singh’s father was in Australia for a film shoot when a routine check-up detected a blockage in a heart artery

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:05 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Yograj Singh was operated on earlier this week at the Sydney Cardiovascular Centre.
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Former India cricketer and actor Yograj Singh, 68, father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has undergone successful heart surgery in Sydney, Australia.

Yograj, who is also the father of padel player Amarjot Kaur (Amy Bundhel), a bronze medallist at the Asia Padel Championship, was operated on earlier this week by heart specialist Dr Athula Gunasekara at the Sydney Cardiovascular Centre.

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Speaking to The Tribune over the phone, Yograj said he was back in action. “I want to give a message to my well-wishers that the lion is fit and fine and all set for a new innings. Thank you for your good wishes,” he said.

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Yograj was in Australia shooting for a film when a blockage in a heart artery was detected during a routine check-up. He underwent surgery soon after.

Born on March 25, 1958, Yograj played Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India as a right-arm fast-medium bowler. He had earlier played first-class cricket for Punjab and Haryana. An injury cut short his career in 1985.

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He then moved to cinema, making his acting debut in the 1983 Punjabi film ‘Batwara’. He went on to become one of the prominent faces of Punjabi cinema in the 1980s and 1990s, acting in scores of films and directing a few, including ‘Vichhora’ (1994).

Nationwide recognition came with his role as the tough coach Havildar Sampuran Singh in the 2013 Hindi blockbuster ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Filmfare Awards Punjabi in 2017.

Yograj also coached his son Yuvraj, who went on to become one of India’s finest white-ball all-rounders and a hero of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup wins, even as he battled cancer. Yograj also runs a cricket academy in Chandigarh.

He has another son, Zorawar, from his first marriage, and a son, Victor, and daughter Amarjot, from his second marriage.

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