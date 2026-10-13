'You are accountable to Punjab': Sunil Jakhar targets CM Mann over Mansa anti-drug activist’s killing

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the state's law and order situation following the killing of an anti-drug activist in Mansa.

"Bhagwant Mann ji, even if you are just a paper chief minister, you still bear the responsibility toward Punjab,” Jakhar said in a post on X.

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He said the murder of a young man who had raised his voice against drugs had once again exposed the truth about the Mann government’s campaign against drugs.

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"Just a few days ago, the Punjab DGP had also admitted that medical drugs are on the rise in Punjab, so what steps has the government taken to stop this, and how many medical drug seizures have occurred—people want to know these things,” asked Jakhar.

He asked whether curbing the misuse and illegal supply of medical drugs was the responsibility of drug inspectors or whether their duty had been limited only to cracking down "goons who come from Delhi".

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The BJP has made the availability of free drugs and rising addiction in Punjab key issues in its campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.