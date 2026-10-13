DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 'You are accountable to Punjab': Sunil Jakhar targets CM Mann over Mansa anti-drug activist’s killing

'You are accountable to Punjab': Sunil Jakhar targets CM Mann over Mansa anti-drug activist’s killing

Jakhar says the murder of a young man who had raised his voice against drugs had once again exposed the truth about the Mann government’s campaign against drugs

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:58 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. Image credit/PTI File
Advertisement

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the state's law and order situation following the killing of an anti-drug activist in Mansa.

"Bhagwant Mann ji, even if you are just a paper chief minister, you still bear the responsibility toward Punjab,” Jakhar said in a post on X.

Advertisement

He said the murder of a young man who had raised his voice against drugs had once again exposed the truth about the Mann government’s campaign against drugs.

Advertisement

"Just a few days ago, the Punjab DGP had also admitted that medical drugs are on the rise in Punjab, so what steps has the government taken to stop this, and how many medical drug seizures have occurred—people want to know these things,” asked Jakhar.

He asked whether curbing the misuse and illegal supply of medical drugs was the responsibility of drug inspectors or whether their duty had been limited only to cracking down "goons who come from Delhi".

Advertisement

The BJP has made the availability of free drugs and rising addiction in Punjab key issues in its campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts