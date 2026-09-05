'You earner a name, why would you do this?’ Vancouver police chief clueless on Kal Dosanjh case

Vancouver Police officer Kalvinder Singh, alias Kal Dosanjh, has been arrested along with an associate in connection with an alleged $3-million scam involving 19 people, police said.

Vancouver Police Chief Satvinder Singh Rai, popularly known as Steve Rai, said the investigation had been underway for around two-and-a-half years. During the probe, a large number of people came forward alleging that Dosanjh had withheld their funds.

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However, Rai said most of the complainants were unable to provide evidence establishing the source of the funds involved.

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According to evidence gathered during the investigation, police identified an alleged $3-million scam involving 19 people. Nine charges have been laid against Dosanjh, while eight charges have been filed against his associate.

Dosanjh has also been suspended from service by the Vancouver Police Board.

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The police department has written to the board recommending that he be suspended without pay.

Expressing concern over the case, Rai said the allegations had affected the reputation of the Vancouver Police Department and its officers.

“I also don't understand why a person who earned a name by counseling misguided youth and putting them on the right path would do something like this?” Rai said at a press conference.0

Rai, who became the 32nd chief of the Vancouver Police, said the department's roughly 2,500 officers work to maintain the trust and respect of the public through honesty, integrity and dedication.

Scam investigation began after complaints in 2023

Police said the alleged scam may have originated in 2017 and grew over the years. Complaints were received in December 2023, following which the investigation was launched.

When asked whether the allegations against Dosanjh were connected to his non-profit organisation, Rai said he could not provide details because the matter is now before the court.

Following the registration of the case, action has also reportedly been initiated by the department responsible for seizing illegally acquired assets.

Dosanjh's lawyer says he is innocent

Dosanjh's lawyer has denied the allegations and said his client is innocent. The lawyer argued that it would be inappropriate to question Dosanjh's character before the court delivers its decision.

The allegations against Dosanjh have not been proven in court, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.