DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 'You have money for ads, not for employees': Partap Bajwa slams Punjab Govt over pending DA

'You have money for ads, not for employees': Partap Bajwa slams Punjab Govt over pending DA

Congress leader also criticises AAP government for challenging the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:02 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Wednesday slammed the AAP government over pending dearness allowance of government employees and pensioners, saying they are feeling cheated.

Advertisement

Addressing the media here, Bajwa said over 7 lakh employees and pensioners have been demanding the release of pending DA arrears of Rs 14,191 crore.

Advertisement

"I want to ask the Mann government whether it will clear the pending DA of employees and pensioners or not," Bajwa said.

Advertisement

"Do you not want to give DA, or do you not have an arrangement of funds? If you do not have funds, then why do you paint a rosy picture of financial resources? If you have funds for advertisements and other events, then why have employees been deprived of their rights?" he asked.

After four-and-a-half years of the AAP government, government employees are now feeling cheated, the senior Congress leader said.

Advertisement

Bajwa said the Congress always stand by the employees and pensioners.

He said employees had to knock the doors of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which directed the state government to release all pending DA dues to state employees and pensioners within a fortnight.

He also criticised the government for challenging the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court.

The Punjab government on Tuesday contended that the direction to pay arrears in such a short period is constitutionally impossible.

The special leave petition filed by the additional chief secretary in the finance department challenges the August 3 judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which directed payment of the pending dues at rates applicable for officers of the All India Services serving in the state.

Bajwa said employees had given massive support to the 2022 Assembly elections.

Government employees have been demanding the release of pending 18 per cent DA, the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and regularisation of contractual employees.

Over 3 lakh employees went on a statewide strike by taking mass casual leave on August 27 to press the Punjab government to accept their demands.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts