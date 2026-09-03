‘You live in Delhi, not Punjab’: AAP hits back at Raghav Chadha over missing name in SIR

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit back at BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha over his name being marked as “shifted” in the draft electoral rolls in Punjab, accusing him of trying to get his voter registration transferred to Delhi through a backdated process.

Raghav Chadha has been caught by a National Daily English Newspaper, trying to get his voter registration made in Delhi through a backdated process, and is now attempting to put the entire blame on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Punjab government. SIR is conducted by the Election… https://t.co/RDXkoGkGeI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 3, 2026

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Responding to Chadha’s post on X, the AAP said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), and that the Punjab government has no role in deciding which names are included or deleted from the electoral rolls.

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“Raghav Chadha has been caught by a National Daily English Newspaper, trying to get his voter registration made in Delhi through a backdated process, and is now attempting to put the entire blame on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Punjab government,” the party said.

The AAP further claimed that Chadha has been living in Delhi and questioned why he should retain a voter registration in Punjab if he no longer resides there.

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“It is a matter of public record that Raghav Chadha has been living in Delhi and not in Punjab. If he no longer resides in Punjab, maintaining or shifting his voter registration was his own responsibility,” the party said.

The AAP also alleged that it had received information from Election Commission sources that Chadha was attempting to get his voter registration made in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, through a backdated process. The party called for an investigation if any such process had taken place.

“If the BJP or anyone else has facilitated any such backdated entry, we will pursue the matter to its logical conclusion and expose the truth,” the AAP said.

What Raghav Chadha alleged

Earlier, Chadha accused the AAP-led Punjab government of political vendetta after his name was classified as “shifted” in the draft electoral rolls.

Chadha said he is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and that his voter ID is registered in Mohali. He pointed out that the electoral rolls currently in question are only draft rolls and that voters can raise claims and objections before the final rolls are published.

In a post on X, Chadha said, “The AAP government in Punjab has now taken its politics of revenge to the Draft Electoral Rolls.”

He alleged that the classification was not a mere clerical error and accused the Punjab government of targeting him after he left the AAP and joined the BJP.

Chadha also referred to Paragraph 4(d) of the ECI’s detailed SIR guidelines, which he said provides for a protected list covering public representatives, including MPs and MLAs.

“I am a sitting Member of Parliament from Punjab. If at all my name was flagged, Paragraph 4(d) required my inclusion in the draft electoral rolls,” Chadha said, alleging that the provision was “wilfully violated” in his case.

He further said that the final electoral rolls are expected to be published in October 2026 and that he is pursuing the remedies available under the SIR guidelines.

The dispute has now turned into a political confrontation between Chadha and his former party, with both sides trading allegations over his voter registration and the electoral roll revision process.