Young Punjabis face rising cardiac risks as 73 patients between 17-35 receive cashless treatment under health scheme

Young adults accounted for the highest number of cardiac procedures covered under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, with 73 patients in the 17-35 age group receiving cashless treatment out of 135 beneficiaries, according to data released by the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab.

Advertisement

As on July 15, 2026, the scheme has supported cardiac procedures amounting to Rs 2.71 crore for 135 patients. The procedures included surgeries for congenital heart defects, valve disorders and other complex cardiac conditions.

Advertisement

Among the beneficiaries, 17 patients were in the 0-16 age group, while 44 patients were aged between 36 and 60 years.

Advertisement

As per the health experts, the increasing risk of heart-related illnesses among younger people is growing across India. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cardiovascular disease has emerged as one of India's leading causes of illness and death over the past three decades.

Dr Bishav Mohan, a cardiologist leading Punjab's ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) project, said, “Early onset of hypertension, diabetes and obesity, rapid urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, tobacco use, smoking, vaping, hookah consumption, substance abuse, stress, unhealthy competition driven by social media, processed and adulterated food, lack of physical activity and disrupted sleep patterns are contributing to the growing burden of heart disease.”

Advertisement

Mohan emphasised the importance of good sleep, a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, regular physical activity, avoiding addictive substances, community support, access to parks and cycling tracks, social engagement, yoga and affordable healthy food options to reduce cardiac risks among youngsters.

For patients like Manjeet Singh, the greatest obstacle was not medical; it was financial.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna has helped families access eligible cardiac procedures without the burden of hospital expenses."

He said heart disease remains a major public health challenge but many deaths can be prevented through awareness, early diagnosis and prompt medical intervention.

“No family should be forced to delay lifesaving heart treatment because of financial constraints. Early diagnosis and timely intervention save lives, and our commitment is to make such care accessible to every eligible family in Punjab,” the Minister said.

Dr Karandeep Singh Sayal, Consultant Cardiologist, said, “Heart disease rarely arrives without warning. More often, it announces itself quietly through persistent chest pain, breathlessness, unusual fatigue or pain radiating to the arms, jaw or back. Yet these symptoms are frequently ignored until they culminate in a medical emergency. Recognising the warning signs early and seeking immediate medical attention can improve survival chances and reduce permanent heart damage.”