Your love made AAP national party, now it's time to go to Lok Sabha, says Kejriwal as he holds roadshow with Mann in Jalandhar

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, May 6
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Jalandhar on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Mann said the Punjab Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) here would be run by the state government and free treatment would be given there.
In his speech, Kejriwal said free power had benefited people. “We are working for farmers, youth, women. You gave the Congress 60 years, give us 11 months. Your love made AAP the national party, now it's time to go to Lok Sabha.”
Kejriwal said, “Did any big leader from the Congress come to Jalandhar to campaign for the bypoll? If someone is not seeking votes, why vote for them. Rahul Gandhi also did not campaign here. ‘Ab aise nahin milta vote, mangna padta hai.’ We both CMs have come here to seek votes.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore
Panjwar was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Johar ...
King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey; tens of thousands line streets to witness moment of history
Coronation ceremony dates back 1,000 years
Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits J-K's Rajouri, reviews security situation
The visit of the defence minister to Rajouri comes a day aft...
Terrorist killed in operation in J-K's Rajouri: Army
Arms and ammunition seized
Congress alleges plot by BJP candidate to kill Mallikarjun Kharge and family; saffron party functionary denies charge
Randeep Singh Surjewala was addressing a press conference