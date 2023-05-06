Your love made AAP national party, now it's time to go to Lok Sabha, says Kejriwal as he holds roadshow with Mann in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 6

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Jalandhar on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said the Punjab Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) here would be run by the state government and free treatment would be given there.

In his speech, Kejriwal said free power had benefited people. “We are working for farmers, youth, women. You gave the Congress 60 years, give us 11 months. Your love made AAP the national party, now it's time to go to Lok Sabha.”

Kejriwal said, “Did any big leader from the Congress come to Jalandhar to campaign for the bypoll? If someone is not seeking votes, why vote for them. Rahul Gandhi also did not campaign here. ‘Ab aise nahin milta vote, mangna padta hai.’ We both CMs have come here to seek votes.”

