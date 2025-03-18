DT
Home / Punjab / Haryana youth held for hurling 'grenade-like object' at YouTuber's house in Punjab's Jalandhar

Haryana youth held for hurling 'grenade-like object' at YouTuber's house in Punjab's Jalandhar

During recovery of weapon, accused opened fire at police and sustained a bullet injury as the team retaliated
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:22 PM Mar 18, 2025 IST
Police at the scene where the accused, involved in hurling a 'grenade-like object' at a YouTuber's house in Jalandhar, was injured during a police encounter while recovering the weapon. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
A youth allegedly involved in hurling a “grenade-like object” at the house of a Jalandhar-based YouTuber was arrested from Yamunanagar district in Haryana, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Hardik Kamboj (21), a resident of Shadipur village in Yamunanagar, was brought to Jalandhar and taken for weapon recovery in Rasulpur village on Pathankot road.

During the recovery, he opened fire at police and sustained a bullet injury as the team retaliated, officials said.

A “grenade-like object” was hurled at the house of Jalandhar-based YouTuber Rozer Sandhu on Sunday. However, it did not explode.

Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti claimed responsibility for the incident, alleging the YouTuber was abusing Islam.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Jalandhar Rural) Gurmeet Singh told reporters that Hardik Kamboj was arrested from Bihta village in Yamunanagar's Bilaspur on Monday evening.

During questioning, he confessed to his involvement in the incident. He was brought for weapon recovery in Jalandhar on Tuesday morning, said the SSP.

During the recovery, the accused picked up the weapon and opened fire at the police team. Police retaliated and the accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg. He was rushed to a hospital, Singh said.

A .32 bore pistol has been recovered, the officer said.

Police are investigating the involvement of another person in this incident, he added.

Police said Kamboj was given Rs 25,000 for throwing the “grenade”.

