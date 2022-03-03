Youth arrested for circulating morphed images

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

The cybercrime wing of the Punjab Police has arrested a youngster involved in circulating morphed images of the faculty members of a private university.

The accused has been identified as Navjosh Singh Atwal, a resident of Ivory Tower, Sector 70, SAS Nagar.

The ADGP cybercrime said on February 26, a complaint was received from the university authorities alleging that someone has hacked their email IDs, online teaching sessions and was circulating sexually explicit morphed images of the faculty members.

During interrogation, Atwal revealed that he used to circulate morphed images by creating fake WhatsApp accounts using VPN and hacking tools. The accused has been booked under Sections 354-D, 509 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 66-C and 67-A of the IT Act-2000. —

