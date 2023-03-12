Youth arrested for threatening Bholath MLA

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

A day after Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Khaira alleged that he had received a threat on Instagram that he would be shot in the forehead, the Kapurthala police have arrested the accused.

The accused Raj Grewal, who had used his phone and his real ID to post the threat, has been arrested from Khojpur village of Bhogpur in Jalandhar. SSP Kapurthala Rajpal Sandhu said, “He is a youth from a very humble background and his mother is a daily wager. He has accepted having put out the post just because a host of other people were also putting out negative comments,” the SSP said. An FIR has been lodged against him.