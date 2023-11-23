Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda, November 22
In broad daylight, three bike-borne miscreants attacked a youth with sharp-edged weapons on his head and then snatched his mobile phone and bag containing Rs 50,000 near Gobindpura village on Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as, Sonu (31), resident of Sanguana Basti here, who works with some medical company.
