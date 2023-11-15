Youth attacked in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 14

Five miscreants attacked a youth with sharp-edged weapons at Ajit Road this evening. The injured youth was admitted to hospital. The youth has been identified as Navjot Singh of Chakka Fateh Singh Wala village.

Navjot said he had come to Ajit Road in Bathinda with his friend Kuldeep Singh. Five youths attacked him and escaped the spot.

Navjot’s friend Kuldeep said they only attacked Navjot.