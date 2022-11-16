Youth beaten to death on busy street in Punjab’s Moga over property dispute

Moga, November 16
A youth in his twenties was brutally murdered by a group of assailants at a saloon on the Dosanjh road in Moga in broad daylight on Wednesday. One of his friends was seriously injured in the incident.
The deceased youth has been identified as Rohit Sharma, a resident of Basti Gobindgarh in the city, who worked in a local factory, a senior police officer said.
The incident occurred on one of the busiest roads in the city. The assailants, who were 7-8 in number, flaunted sharp-edged weapons in full public view before and after committing the crime, which created panic among local residents and shopkeepers.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Rohit was murdered following dispute over a plot, which was owned by him. Some people living in the neighbourhood used to house their cattle and dump garbage in this vacant plot. Rohit had asked these people to clear the plot as he wished to build a house there.
A couple of days back, they argued with Rohit over the issue and also threatened him. At that time, both the parties were pacified by the panchayat, who assured that nobody will keep the cattle and dump garbage in the vacant plot. However, after the panchayat’s decision, the opposing party had started keeping enmity with Rohit.
Today afternoon, when Rohit along with his friend Balreet came out from a saloon, the assailants, equipped with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, brutally attacked him and his friend and later fled from the spot.
The salon owner took the victims to the district hospital where Rohit was declared brought dead.
The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against few persons at the City-I police station. However, no arrests have been made as yet. Further investigations in the case were in progress.
