Fazilka village youth beaten to death over theft allegations

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, September 14

Chamkaur Singh (30) of Chak Budhoke village has allegedly been beaten to death by half a dozen youths on an allegation of stealing the water motor from agriculture fields.

The police said on basis of statement of the brother of the deceased, six persons —Tony, Vijay Kumar, Vipan Kumar, Chhinda, Subhash Chander and Ramesh Chander — of the same village have been booked under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The family members said Chamkaur was called by the suspects, who were known to him. Six of them beat him and he had to be taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Fazilka Superintendent of Police GS Sangha said police teams had been dispatched to nab the accused. He said that the deceased was already facing cases of theft of motors and illegal mining.

