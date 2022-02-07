Fazilka: Youth Congress block chief joins AAP

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 6

The Congress suffered a setback in Fazilka as Youth Congress block president Surinderpal Singh Ghoga along with a large number of office-bearers and supporters resigned from the party and joined the AAP here on Sunday. Considered close to district Congress committee president Ranjam Kamra, who was denied the ticket from Fazilka, Ghoga said all parties had given ticket to outsiders, barring the AAP, which had fielded Narinderpal Singh Sawna, a local. —