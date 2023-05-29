Youth Congress flays ‘mistreatment’ of wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Punjab Youth Congress president Barinder Dhillon has condemned the mistreatment of wrestlers by the Delhi Police and the silence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders regarding this issue.

He said, “It is disheartening to witness any form of mistreatment, violence, or abuse, especially when it involves individuals who contribute significantly to our nation’s sporting excellence. Wrestlers, as athletes, represent the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of countless individuals. They inspire the youth, bring pride to the nation, and serve as role models for many aspiring athletes. It is therefore imperative that they are treated with dignity and respect,” said Dhillon.

Dhillon further said that open and transparent communication, combined with a genuine commitment to the welfare of our athletes, can lead to positive change.