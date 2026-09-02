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Home / Punjab / Youth critically injured in firing during gang clash in Faridkot's Jaito

Youth critically injured in firing during gang clash in Faridkot's Jaito

The accused, identified as Gagni, a Jaito resident with a criminal background, was already at loggerheads with Abhinav over an old dispute

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:31 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The injured at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. Tribune photo
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A youth was critically injured after being shot during a clash between two groups in Ambedkar Nagar of Jaito town in Faridkot district on Wednesday.

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The injured, identified as Abhinav alias Avi, a resident of Jaito, was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, for treatment.

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According to information, the accused, identified as Gagni, a Jaito resident with a criminal background, was already at loggerheads with Abhinav over an old dispute. The simmering feud led to a confrontation between the two groups, during which Gagni, along with his associates, allegedly opened fire, leaving Abhinav critically injured.

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Following the incident, the injured youth was immediately shifted to the medical college hospital in Faridkot. On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation, recording the statement of the injured youth.

DSP Jaito Iqbal Singh Sandhu said the two groups were embroiled in a mutual dispute, and the clash broke out due to this enmity. He said during the scuffle, Gagni, along with his associates, resorted to firing, leaving Abhinav injured.

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The DSP said the injured youth's statement was being recorded and further legal action would be initiated on its basis. He added that the accused, Gagni, already has six cases registered against him, including attempt to murder and drug trafficking, besides other serious charges.

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