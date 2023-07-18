Youth dies by suicide

Abohar: A 20-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his house in Model Town, Sriganganagar, on Monday morning. Deceased’s family said Vikas Dhanuka had come from Bathinda on Sunday for a two-day stay at his parental house. Oc
Two consume insecticide
Abohar: A 42-year-old man, Buta Singh — who had been booked by the police for an assault on his neighbour Budh Ram in Alamgarh village — consumed insecticide and died during treatment at a hospital. In another incident, a 16-year-old girl consumed insecticide at Chanankhera village on Sunday night. She was declared brought dead by doctors at the Civil Hospital.
3-year-old boy electrocuted
Abohar: A three-year-old boy got electrocuted in Danewala Satkosi village here on Sunday night. The boy had accidentally touched a naked wire. Deceased's mother Paramjit Kaur said the child was rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
