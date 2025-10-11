DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Youth dies by suicide after Rs 9 lakh visa fraud; 3 booked in Moga

Youth dies by suicide after Rs 9 lakh visa fraud; 3 booked in Moga

Despite repeated assurances, the accused neither sent Gaganjit Singh abroad nor returned the money

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 05:15 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 26-year-old youth from Khukhrana village in Moga district allegedly ended his life after being cheated of Rs 9 lakh by a travel agent couple and their associate, who had promised to send him to Canada.

Advertisement

The deceased, Gaganjit Singh, son of late Manpreet Singh, had been aspiring to go abroad. His mother, Harjit Kaur, lodged a complaint with the police stating that her son had approached travel agents Ishpu Goyal and Rina Goyal, residents of Friends Colony, Moga, to prepare his documents for Canada. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh for the process.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Gaganjit initially paid Rs 70,000, and later, on the advice of Ishpu Goyal, Gurdip Singh Ahaluwalia, owner of Deep Finance, transferred the remaining Rs 9 lakh to Gaganjit’s bank account, which the agent subsequently withdrew after obtaining his signature on blank cheques.

Advertisement

Despite repeated assurances, the accused neither sent Gaganjit abroad nor returned the money. Instead, Gurdip Singh reportedly filed a case against Gaganjit Singh in a Moga court, which caused the youth immense distress.

Harjit Kaur told the police that her son was deeply upset over the fraud and the legal harassment. On October 7, he allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and was rushed to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where he died during treatment.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, the Moga police have booked Ishpu Goyal, Rina Goyal and Gurdip Singh Ahaluwalia — all residents of Moga — under relevant Sections for cheating and abetment to suicide.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts