Youth dies by suicide after Rs 9 lakh visa fraud; 3 booked in Moga

A 26-year-old youth from Khukhrana village in Moga district allegedly ended his life after being cheated of Rs 9 lakh by a travel agent couple and their associate, who had promised to send him to Canada.

The deceased, Gaganjit Singh, son of late Manpreet Singh, had been aspiring to go abroad. His mother, Harjit Kaur, lodged a complaint with the police stating that her son had approached travel agents Ishpu Goyal and Rina Goyal, residents of Friends Colony, Moga, to prepare his documents for Canada. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh for the process.

According to the complaint, Gaganjit initially paid Rs 70,000, and later, on the advice of Ishpu Goyal, Gurdip Singh Ahaluwalia, owner of Deep Finance, transferred the remaining Rs 9 lakh to Gaganjit’s bank account, which the agent subsequently withdrew after obtaining his signature on blank cheques.

Despite repeated assurances, the accused neither sent Gaganjit abroad nor returned the money. Instead, Gurdip Singh reportedly filed a case against Gaganjit Singh in a Moga court, which caused the youth immense distress.

Harjit Kaur told the police that her son was deeply upset over the fraud and the legal harassment. On October 7, he allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and was rushed to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where he died during treatment.

Following the complaint, the Moga police have booked Ishpu Goyal, Rina Goyal and Gurdip Singh Ahaluwalia — all residents of Moga — under relevant Sections for cheating and abetment to suicide.