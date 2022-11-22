Youth dies in road mishap

Muktsar: A youngster lost his life in a head-on collision between a car and an SUV on the Muktsar-Bathinda road near Bhullar village on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Sandeep Singh. The Muktsar Sadar police have started an investigation. TNS
Rs 38.5 cr for toy libraries
Chandigarh: The government has released a grant of Rs 38.53 crore to establish toy libraries for pre-primary students across the state. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the grant had been issued to impart education through modern tools to pre-primary students in 12846 schools of the state. TNS
Three drug peddlers held
Abohar: The police seized 44-kg poppy husk from a car that overturned after crashing into a barricade near Raziasar on the NH-62. Circle Inspector Satya Narain Godara said Bhanwar Lal Jat of Chandrakh and Ramu Jat of Bara Khurd village were held. Vinay of Chhajgiriya Mohalla was held and 49-gm heroin seized from him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; intruder killed, another arrested
In the first incident, BSF troopers notice suspicious moveme...
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...