Youth dies in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: A youngster lost his life in a head-on collision between a car and an SUV on the Muktsar-Bathinda road near Bhullar village on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Sandeep Singh. The Muktsar Sadar police have started an investigation. TNS

Rs 38.5 cr for toy libraries

Chandigarh: The government has released a grant of Rs 38.53 crore to establish toy libraries for pre-primary students across the state. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the grant had been issued to impart education through modern tools to pre-primary students in 12846 schools of the state. TNS

Three drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police seized 44-kg poppy husk from a car that overturned after crashing into a barricade near Raziasar on the NH-62. Circle Inspector Satya Narain Godara said Bhanwar Lal Jat of Chandrakh and Ramu Jat of Bara Khurd village were held. Vinay of Chhajgiriya Mohalla was held and 49-gm heroin seized from him.

#Muktsar