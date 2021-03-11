Youth dies of drug 'overdose' in Moga

Our Correspondent

Moga: Raj Kumar of Preet Nagar in Moga allegedly died of drug overdose. This is the fifth death due to drug overdose in the district. Raju was addicted to “chitta” for some time, his family members said. They tried to wean him away , but to no avail. TNS

7 found stealing electricity

Muktsar: A PSPCL team on Wednesday found seven persons stealing power by using ‘kundi’ connections. Deepak Kurmi, Executive Engineer, PSPCL, Gidderbaha, said some residents in the area had not installed electricity meters. TNS

Two die after falling into well

Chamkaur Sahib: Two residents of Bassi Gujran village died after falling into a well on Wednesday. A mechanic was reportedly repairing a tubewell motor installed in the well when farmer Satnam Singh Satta and his neighbour Jaswinder Singh fell into the well. TNS

Don’t harass chemists: PCA

Fazilka: The Punjab Chemists Association alleged that Weight and Measurement Department had been issuing challans for selling thermometers and weighing machines. PCA chief Surinder Duggal said the department was issuing challans up to Rs 5,000 to chemists.