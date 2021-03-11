Youth dies of drug 'overdose' in Moga

Moga: Raj Kumar of Preet Nagar in Moga allegedly died of drug overdose. This is the fifth death due to drug overdose in the district. Raju was addicted to “chitta” for some time, his family members said. They tried to wean him away , but to no avail. TNS
7 found stealing electricity
Muktsar: A PSPCL team on Wednesday found seven persons stealing power by using ‘kundi’ connections. Deepak Kurmi, Executive Engineer, PSPCL, Gidderbaha, said some residents in the area had not installed electricity meters. TNS
Two die after falling into well
Chamkaur Sahib: Two residents of Bassi Gujran village died after falling into a well on Wednesday. A mechanic was reportedly repairing a tubewell motor installed in the well when farmer Satnam Singh Satta and his neighbour Jaswinder Singh fell into the well. TNS
Don’t harass chemists: PCA
Fazilka: The Punjab Chemists Association alleged that Weight and Measurement Department had been issuing challans for selling thermometers and weighing machines. PCA chief Surinder Duggal said the department was issuing challans up to Rs 5,000 to chemists.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...