Youth dies of drug overdose

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: The Lehra police have registered a case against three persons after their friend died of suspected drug overdose and started further investigations. Deceased Gurpreet Singh was found unconscious near a drain in Lehra. He was shifted to a private hospital in Sangrur where he died. His kin alleged that he died of overuse of drugs given by his three friends. TNS

Gatka included in nat’l games

Chandigarh: The traditional game of ‘Gatka’ is poised to get a significant boost nationwide as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially included the sport in the 37th National Games-2023 scheduled to be held in Goa in October this year. During this national event, the IOA, in collaboration with the Government of Goa, would organise competitions for a total of 43 disciplines. TNS

No clue despite samples

Nangal: The samples of air and water collected from the premises of Panjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited and National Fertilisers Limited by the Punjab Pollution Control Board have failed to provide any clue regarding suspected gas leak due to which 30 students of a school were taken to hospital. Ropar DC Dr Preeti Yadav said testing of the samples did not lead to any conclusion. TNS

Farmers on indefinite protest

Sangrur: Alleging that the Bhawanigarh police have failed to act against a commission agent who fraudulently got land belonging to Avtar Singh to himself, farmers under the banner of the BKU Ugrahan started an indefinite protest here in front of the Police Lines. Mohit Aggarwal, DSP Bhawanigarh, said the land was registered in the name of Balwinder Singh on the High Court orders and he took its possession with the tehsildar’s help.