Youth dies of drug 'overdose' in Fazilka district

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 10

Gurpreet Singh (21), allegedly died of drug overdose at Mahalam village in Fazilka district.

Subhash Singh, father of the deceased, told the police that his son Gurpreet, a resident of Chak Arniwala village, had left the home for some work on Thursday. After a few hours, Kulwinder Singh, informed us that Gurpreet was lying unconscious, alleged Subhash.

The complainant said as they reached near the spot, Surinder Singh, alias Chhinda, was standing near Gupreet, but he fled after seeing them.

Investigating Officer Des Singh said Raj Rani had allegedly supplied drugs to Gurpreet. Raj Rani and Surinder Singh had been booked under Section 304 and 34 of the IPC, said the IO.