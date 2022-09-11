Youth dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Moga

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, September 11
A youth in his early twenties has allegedly died of drug overdose at Sadhanwali Basti here.
The youth was found lying in an open plot with his motorcycle parked beside him on Sunday morning.
Locals saw the body and informed the police.
A team of the local police took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem.
The youth is yet to be identified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms
MHA shifts case to SFIO
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border
Mundi and his two aides — Kapil Pandit and Rajinder, alias J...
IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced
Candidates can check scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in
CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses
A complaint has alleged irregularities in July 2019 procurem...