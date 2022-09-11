Youth dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Moga

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, September 11

A youth in his early twenties has allegedly died of drug overdose at Sadhanwali Basti here.

The youth was found lying in an open plot with his motorcycle parked beside him on Sunday morning.

Locals saw the body and informed the police.

A team of the local police took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem.

The youth is yet to be identified.

