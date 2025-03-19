DT
Home / Punjab / Youth dies of drug overdose in Phagwara village; 3 friends arrested

Youth dies of drug overdose in Phagwara village; 3 friends arrested

The body was found in a field beside a syringe
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:04 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
The accused in custody of Phagwara police.
On a complaint lodged by Sukhwinder Ram, a resident of Rampur-Sunrra village (Phagwara), the police have registered a case under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the BNS against three village youths who were friends of his deceased son Shiv Charan (24) on the charges of injecting intoxicants into his son.

Shiv Charan was found dead in a village field on Monday evening. A syringe was also found near him.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where the Emergency Medical Officer declared him brought dead due to drug overdose.

Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said Sukhwinder Ram alleged that the three youths who were addicts had injected his son with drugs, which led to his death.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said that the accused —Harwinder Ram, Manjinder Singh and Jaswinder, all residents of Rampur Sunrra, had been arrested. An investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, the autopsy was conducted on Tuesday evening, and viscera samples have been sent to a laboratory in Kharar to determine the exact cause of death. All three arrested youths, who are allegedly involved in drug trade, have been sent to judicial custody.

