Faridkot: Youth dies of drug overdose

Faridkot: After a youth died of drug overdose in Bhana village, the police have registered a criminal case under Sections 304 and 34 of IPC against Ravi Singh and Abhishek Singh and Pitta Singh on the complaint of Bawa Singh, brother of the deceased. TNS

500-gm heroin seized

Ferozepur: The police have seized 500 gram of heroin from the house of Balwinder, who was arrested by the Amritsar police on Saturday following the seizure of 4-kg heroin and Rs 5.4 lakh of drug money. Inspector Lekh Raj said after the raids at their house, Balwinder’s wife Gurmit Kaur, alias Meeto, was booked by under the NDPS Act. OC

Petrol pump looted

Abohar: A petrol pump in the Ramsinghpur area was reportedly looted on Saturday night. Pump owner Mahesh Meghwal said three masked miscreants came to the pump on a motorcycle and confronted an employee. They looted Rs 50,000 and fled. The police said CCTV footage was being examined to identify the miscreants. OC

Three drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police have arrested three drug peddlers after seizing 92-kg poppy husk from a truck that had entered Abohar from Rajasthan. Palwinder Singh Pinda of Arniwala, Baggu Singh of Jawahar Jhalwala and Surjit Singh of Jalalabad were booked under the NDPS Act. OC

Mass wedding ceremony

Ropar: Baba Gajidas Club organised annual mass wedding ceremony for couples from needy families with the support of local panchayat and other residents at Road Majra village near on Sunday. CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur congratulated the newlywed couples and gave them ‘siropas’. TNS

New secy to Governor

Chandigarh: Rakhee Gupta Bhandari is the new Secretary to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Her transfer orders were issued on Sunday. She was earlier posted as Principal Resident Commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi. Bhandari replaces JM Balamurugan, whose new posting orders have not been issued. TNS

‘Govt must protect doctors’

Chandigarh: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa has criticised the AAP government for its failure to protect the medical fraternity in the state as they are facing repeated assaults.

