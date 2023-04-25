Youth dies of overdose

Ferozepur, April 24
The police have booked a person following the death of a youth allegedly due to overdose of drugs. As per information, the police booked the Sukhpal Singh, alias Sukhu, of Joge Wala village following the complaint lodged by Satnam Singh, the father of the deceased.
In his complaint, Satnam had alleged that the accused administered drugs to his son due to which he died.
