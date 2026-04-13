Youth dies of suspected drug overdose

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Ganesha Basti in Bathinda city on Sunday morning. An injection was found stuck in the deceased’s arm.

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Social activist Sonu Maheshwari said members of his NGO received information about the death and the youth appeared to have died due to an alleged drug overdose.

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He was identified as Chandu, a native of Rajasthan who was currently living in Bathinda.

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Civil Lines police station SHO Inspector Ravinder Sandhu said an investigation was underway and that a case would be registered based on the family’s complaint.