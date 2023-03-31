Youth dies under mysterious circumstances

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 30

A 30-year-old youth, who had allegedly thrown acid on a woman in Malout two days ago, was found dead under mysterious circumstances today.

The deceased identified as Sunny Kochhar, who worked at a hardware shop in Malout, before taking the extreme step reportedly uploaded a video on Facebook, wherein he levelled allegations on the injured woman’s mother and a boy.

The injured woman, who worked at an apparel shop, was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, after she suffered 60 per cent burn injuries.

Malout DSP Balkar Singh said, “The boy’s body was found near a drain at Malout village today. A bottle of liquor and some pills have been recovered from near the body.”

On March 28, a case was registered against Kochhar for allegedly throwing acid on the woman at the Malout City police station. The deceased’s family has accused the injured woman’s family and a boy of killing Kochhar.