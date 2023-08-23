Fazilka youth drowns in floodwater taking selfie

Fazilka, August 22
Negligence in the face of tragedy cost a 17-year-old youth his life in Fazilka on Tuesday. Accompanied by his friends, Hasta Kalan village resident Jashanpreet had reportedly gone to a nearby flood-affected village to take selfies and make video clips. He slipped into the floodwater and was swept away. His body was recovered by an NDRF team about 200 metre away from the site where he had drowned. This is not the first time that negligence has led to loss of life in Fazilka during the recent floods. A total of seven people have been killed during the last more than one month, since the flashfloods first began.
