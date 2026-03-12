DT
Home / Punjab / Youth found dead in Mehatpur, 3rd drug-related death in a week

Youth found dead in Mehatpur, 3rd drug-related death in a week

Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
Anmol's mother wails over the death of her son. Tribune photo
A 23-year-old youth was found dead at the Mehatpur bus stand on Tuesday in what is suspected to be a drug overdose, marking the third drug-related death reported from the area within a week.

The deceased, identified as Anmol, was a resident of Khurampur village. A video showing his mother wailing beside his body has gone viral on social media.

Anmol’s body was found about half a kilometre from the Mehatpur police station. While a syringe and a bottle were reportedly recovered near the body, police said the cause of death remains unclear.

SSP Jalandhar Rural Harvinder Singh Virk said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

“The cause of death remains a mystery. It cannot yet be termed a drug overdose. We have not received any report of a syringe being found near the body,” he said.

A case under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the BNS has been registered against an unidentified person at the Mehatpur police station.

This is the second suspected drug related death reported in Mehatpur within four days.

The incident follows the death of Mahinder Singh, sarpanch of Boote Dian Channan village and an outspoken critic of drug trafficking in the region. He died on March 6 from injuries sustained in an attack by assailants a fortnight earlier.

Following protests by activists, a munshi from the Mehatpur police station was suspended for allegedly sharing the sarpanch’s identity with drug peddlers.

On March 7, a Kabaddi player from Udhowal village was also found dead on the Baloki Khera road, about 3 km from his village. His death was suspected to be linked to drug overdose.

Meanwhile, the Jalandhar Rural Police conducted an intensive cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Mehatpur involving around 300 personnel. During the operation, four FIRs were registered, five accused arrested, 74 narcotic pills seized and 10-12 suspects detained for questioning.

Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Ladi Sherowalia alleged the police were in denial about drug-related deaths. “The Udhowal and Khurampur incidents show the futility of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ drive. The police must arrest the real kingpins, protect informers and not target innocent people amid the alarming drug situation,” he said.

Pendu Mazdoor Union leader Tarsem Peter said fear among residents had increased after the murder of the sarpanch who had spoken against drug traffickers.

“Dozens of people saw a syringe on Anmol’s body, but after the killing of Mahinder Singh, people are afraid to speak,” he said.

