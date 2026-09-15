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Home / Punjab / Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Abohar

Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Abohar

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar linked the incident to Punjab’s drug menace in a post on X

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Tribune News Service
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:43 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The body of a 22-year-old man was found under mysterious circumstances near the Panjpeer shrine in Abohar on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Lovepreet, a resident of Nanak Nagri in Abohar.

According to information, Lovepreet left his home around 11 am on Monday but failed to return. His family later took the body home without completing the required formalities.

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The exact cause of death has not yet been officially established.

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Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar linked the incident to Punjab’s drug menace in a post on X. Tagging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar said such incidents had become a daily occurrence in Punjab. He urged the Chief Minister to speak to the “countless mothers” who, he alleged, were losing their children to “chitta” (synthetic drugs) under the AAP-led government.

Jakhar also shared a video in which a woman alleged that drugs were being sold openly in the area. She claimed that complaints had been lodged with the authorities but no action had been taken.

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However, Maninder Singh, SHO of the City police station 1 in Abohar, ruled out drug consumption as the cause of death. He said nothing was found near the body that indicated drug use. He added that a family member had refused to allow a postmortem examination and had taken the body home.

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