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Home / Punjab / Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Faridkot; drug overdose suspected

Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Faridkot; drug overdose suspected

Father loses second son to drugs in three months, alleges that peddlers operate without fear in his locality in Faridkot and no one dares to challenge them

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:54 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The body of a 23-year-old man was recovered from an empty plot under mysterious circumstances in the Dashmesh Nagar area in Faridkot on Thursday, with preliminary reports pointing towards a suspected drug overdose.

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According to the deceased’s father Billu Singh, the body of his son Gurpreet Singh was spotted lying motionless in the plot by passersby, who alerted the family and the police. A police team reached the spot along with family members and took the body into custody for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

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Billu Singh said his son, a daily wager, had left home the previous evening. He alleged that Gurpreet had sold his mobile phone to arrange money for drugs and consumed a high dose, which led to his death.

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The grief-stricken father said this was the second such loss for his family, claiming that his elder son had died of drug addiction barely three months ago. "I have lost both my sons to drugs," he said, alleging that peddlers operated without fear in his locality and that no one dared to challenge them.

DSP Tarlochan Singh said the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, adding that further details would be ascertained once the official post-mortem report is received.

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