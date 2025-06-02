Youth freed from police custody after scuffle in Jhangar Bhaini village

On Monday, in Jhangar Bhaini village, located about 12 km from Fazilka, a group of individuals freed a youth from police custody following a scuffle. They allegedly tore an official's uniform during the incident.

Sadar Police Station Fazilka in-charge Hardev Singh Bedi said the police received a complaint on 112 about a clash in Jhangar Bhaini village. A team led by Assistant Sub Inspector Harnek Singh was sent to the village, where a youth was apprehended with a sharp weapon. As the officers were escorting him to the vehicle, some of his family members and other individuals clashed with the police and managed to free him.

Police have registered a case against eight people; some were identified as Gurnam Singh, Laxman Singh and Satnam Singh. The accused will be held soon, police said.