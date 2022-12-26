Youth gets life term

Tribune News Service

Abohar: The court of Additional District Judge, Hanumangarh, near here has convicted a person for killing his uncle by slitting his throat with a razor. Convict Bintu alias Bintiya alias Ghodiwal was also directed on Saturday to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000. OC

Udham Singh’s belongings

Sangrur: Residents protested and handed over a memorandum to government officials raising the demand to shift all belongings of martyr Udham Singh to the memorial at Sunam. “The government has constructed a memorial here on Cheema road and should shift all belongings of martyr Udham Singh there. We protested on Sunday for the same,” said Data Singh of Gadri Shaheed Udham Singh Vichar Manch. TNS

Rs 60.5 cr for solar energy

Chandigarh: The government has approved Rs 60.50 crore to install solar power energy system for rural piped water supply schemes in different districts of Punjab. Under the project, the energy plants will have a cumulative capacity of 8.698 MW, covering 1,508 villages. The Water Supply Department will potentially save Rs 8-9 crore per year with the installation of this project.

