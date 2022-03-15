Youth held for raping 9-yr-old

Abohar, March 14
A 22-year-old youth allegedly raped 9-year-old girl on Sunday. The victim was admitted to the government hospital in Kesarisinghpur, in Sriganganagar.
The accused has been identified as Imilal (22). Police station incharge Davinder Singh a rape case has been registered against the Imilal. The vicitm’s mother said they had gone to attend a marriage ceremony and her daughter was alone in the house.
