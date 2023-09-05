Youth held with 400 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 4

The police arrested two youths from Bir Talab after 400 gram heroin was seized from one of them.

SP (City) Narinder Kumar said a youth was stopped near Bhai Ghanaiya Chowk and his frisking led to the seizure of 400 gm heroin. The youth, identified as Pawan of Bir Talab, was arrested. Pawan revealed that he was carrying out drug trafficking trade with Gurwinder Singh, a college-going student, who was also arrested.