Youth killed in mishap

Nurpur Bedi: A 26-year-old youth was killed in a road accident at Kalwan village on Friday. Bhag Singh, a passer-by, informed the police that the victim, Gurdip Singh, was travelling in his car and lost control of it when another car bumped into it. Gurdip lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. TNS

‘Misuse’ of police

Sangrur: Leaders of Zameen Prapati Sangharash Committee have accused the Punjab Government of misusing the police to suppress them. “Cops have been visiting our houses with reference of old cases without any proper reason only to pressurise us to stop us from launching an agitation for our demands” said a leader of committee. TNS

Rs 68cr to improve water supply

Chandigarh: Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said Rs 68.13 crore is being spent to improve water supply and sewerage system for Malerkotla city. While reviewing the progress of the ongoing projects, Nijjar directed the officials of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board to complete the project by the end of this year. TNS

Follow directions: Dr Baljit

Chandigarh: Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur has written to the Principal Secretary, School Education Department, to follow the directions issued by the Department of Social Justice dated July 10, 1995, as per the Supreme Court decision regarding the reservation policy in the selection of ETT teachers. TNS

Ropar, Mandi IITs ink MoU

Ropar: Ropar IIT and Mandi IIT have on Friday signed an MoU to advance research talent development and share scientific-technical network between the two Institutions. The Institutes will jointly organise R&D seminars and workshops. TNS

Check on inflow of pigs

Chandigarh: Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar directed the officials of the department to further strengthen the mechanism for keeping a check on the inflow of wild pigs brought illegally from other states and to nab those traders adversely affecting the pork market in the state. TNS

Vigilance Bureau AIG given copy of chargesheet

Mohali: AIG, Vigilance Bureau, Ashish Kapoor on Friday appeared before a Mohali court and was given a copy of the chargesheet filed on December 3. The Vigilance Bureau had filed the chargesheet against Kapoor and ASI Harjinder Singh under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The VB had arrested Kapoor on October 6.

