Youth nabbed for ‘desecration’ in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 2

An unidentified youth was held for alleged desecration at a gurdwara located on Majitha Road here today.

He was caught by a sewadar of the shrine and locals who tied him with a rope and allegedly thrashed him. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

The accused first tried to steal money from the donation box. Later, he picked up shastrs (traditional weapons) kept before Guru Granth Sahib and tried to escape.

Sewadars caught hold of him following a chase. Despite being thrashed, the accused didn’t speak a word and reportedly appeared to be mentally challenged.

SHO Mohit Kumar said the matter was under investigation and they were trying to ascertain the identity of the youth. “We are trying to trace his family,” he said.