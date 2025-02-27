Youth not among US deportees, parents run from pillar to post

Parents of Navdeep Singh (21) of Taran Wali village in Ferozepur, who was scheduled to be deported from the US along with 117 illegal Indian immigrants on February 15, are running from the pillar to post to get some clue about the whereabouts of their son.

Navdeep’s father Kashmir Singh said they were expecting Navdeep to return on February 15 along with three other youngsters hailing from the district, for which they had even reached the Amritsar airport to receive him.

He said they got to know through one of the deportees, Sourabh, that Navdeep was unwell and would be deported via the next flight. “We waited for the next flight, but he did not show up. We have no further information about Navdeep,” he added.

Ironically, Naveep was deported from Panama in June 2024 after he tried to enter the US illegally.

“I last talked to my son on January 27. So far, no government official or politician has come to extend any helping hand,” he said.