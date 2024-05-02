Youth sentenced to 20-yr RI for abducting and raping minor girl

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 1

In a 3-year-old case of kidnapping of a minor girl in Sriganganagar by a youth and raping her for several days, a special court today sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000.

During the hearing of the case, Judge Surendra Khare of the Special Court for POCSO Act cases cancelled the bail bond of accused Ranveer Kumawat and sentenced him to imprisonment.

Special Public Prosecutor Gurucharan Singh Rupana said that on February 12, 2021, a woman reported that her 17-year-old daughter was missing. She had gone to the market for some time that evening. Even after searching, the girl was not found. Then the woman came to know that Ranveer Kumawat had allegedly abducted her daughter. A case of kidnapping was registered on her complaint.

Three police teams were formed to trace Ranveer. When a team looked at the footage of the CCTV camera installed near the woman’s house, Ranveer was seen talking on a mobile phone in the street on the day of the incident.

On June 5, 2021, the girl was found in Sonipat and the accused Ranveer was caught. After a medical check-up, it was confirmed that he had had established physical relations with the girl. The girl’s statement was also recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. Ranveer Kumawat was arrested on charges of kidnapping and rape.

The court today sentenced Ranveer Kumawat to five years of imprisonment under Section 363 of the IPC, 7 years of imprisonment under Section 366 of the IPC and 20 years of imprisonment under Section 376(2)(n) of the IPC and Section 5(l)/6 of the POCSO Act. A fine of Rs 35,000 was also imposed.

Three-year-old case

