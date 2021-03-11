Youth shot at in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 9

Some persons allegedly opened fire at a youth at Pindi Balocha village today. Arshdeep, who sustained injury, has been admitted to the hospital.

Complainant Gurtej Singh, father of the injured, alleged some unidentified persons came on a car and asked about his son. As soon as he stepped out, the miscreants fired at him, alleged the father.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said attempt to murder case has been filed against the unknown persons.