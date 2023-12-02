Youth shot by father, uncle

Muktsar, December 1
Brothers Shivraj Singh and Resham Singh were today arrested for allegedly killing the former’s son at Dhaula village in Lambi in the district here.
The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Manjot Singh. “A case was registered on a complaint by the deceased mother. The suspects fired at Manjot yesterday. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital today. The deceased’s father doubted that Manjot was not his legitimate child,” said Lambi DSP Jaspal Singh.
