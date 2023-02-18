Youth shot dead by friend over petty issue

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 17

A youngster was allegedly shot dead by his friend last night after a tiff over some petty issue. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

The Deputy Superintenden of Police (DSP), Sunam, Bharpur Singh, said Dharminder Singh and deceased Sukhjinder Singh, along with six other friends, had gone to Ghadam in Patiala district to attend a sports event in two different cars.

Dharminder, who was allegedly drunk, tried to go on the stage during the event and the deceased stopped him. This angered the suspect. Both Dharminder and Sukhjinder entered into a heated argument. But after the intervention of other friends, the matter was solved.

“While coming back home after attending the sports event, they stopped at a dhaba near Sunam last night for dinner. Dharminder fired six rounds from his licensed pistol at Sukhjinder, who died on the spot. We have registered a case against Dharminder. Raids are being conducted to arrest him,” the DSP said.