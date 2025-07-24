Youth should take inspiration from Fauja’s life: Akal Takht Jathedar

Advertisement

The bhog ceremony of legendary runner Fauja Singh was held today at a gurdwara in Sarmastpur village, Jalandhar.

As a tribute to his memory, the family served special “alsi pinnis” — that Fauja Singh cherished and had every day for breakfast.

Advertisement

Harvinder Singh, son of Fauja Singh, said his father never missed a single day without having “alsi pinni”. “Days before the pinnis were about to finish, he would remind my wife to start making a fresh batch. People were often surprised when we bought ingredients for pinnis during summers. They’d ask, ‘Who eats pinnis in this heat?’ But my father had them every day, regardless of the season,” he told The Tribune. He had fresh pinnis made days before his death, the son further said.

Balbir Singh, a close family friend, said people respectfully ate pinnis which Fauja Singh ji loved.

Advertisement

The ceremony was attended by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, and farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. All paid tributes to Fauja Singh, who passed away at the age of 114. They spoke about his disciplined, simple lifestyle and diet, crediting these habits for his longevity.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said youngsters must take motivation from the life of Fauja Singh. "Instead of drugs, they must take learning from the legend who was fit at this age," he said.

Many other admirers of the iconic marathon runner also gathered to honour his memory and legacy.