Youth suspected of drug overdose found dead in Ferozepur village

An 18-year-old youth from Jhoke Harihar village was found dead under circumstances suspected to be linked to a drug overdose.

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The deceased, identified as Sumit, had reportedly been missing since Sunday night. Family members launched a search and found him lying unconscious near a wall in a village street on Monday morning. He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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According to family members, Sumit was the only son in the family and is survived by two sisters.

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His relatives said that he had previously undergone de-addiction treatment. “His condition had improved and he had started working with his father in Patiala. He had come to Ferozepur just two days ago, and on Sunday evening, he went out with his friends,” said Jichand, the deceased’s grandmother.

When contacted, DSP Karan Sharma said the police would verify the facts of the case and take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation.