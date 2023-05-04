Youth tied to pole, thrashed

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 3

Videos of truck drivers thrashing a youth after tying him to an electricity pole outside a godown at Rahurianwali village have gone viral. In these videos, the youth has been accused of stealing wheat bags from a truck. However, the boy claims his innocence. Ranjit Singh, SHO, Muktsar Sadar police station, said, “No one has lodged a complaint in this connection.”